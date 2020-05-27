Channel One Regional Food Bank is helping out more people in the community during the pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Food banks are serving more people in the community than normal and that's true for Channel One Regional Food Bank.

One thing that's kept Channel One staying busy throughout this pandemic is the additional mobile distributions they've been using to drive out where more people are needing food. Executive Director, Virginia Merritt, said they're serving more people than usual right now. In March, the food shelf implemented a drive up distribution of food boxes so clients can still get their groceries - just in a safer way. She said while it's not ideal, it is keeping everyone involved safe. "Everyone wants to choose their groceries and we want clients to get back to that too," explained Merritt. "But we're trying to figure out how we would possibly safely move 3,500 families a month through our space."

Merritt said another big change they're seeing is people needing service who's never used the food bank before. She said the best thing about all of this is seeing the community come together and support each other. "It's really been amazing to see everyone come together and use their expertise to put the puzzle together and to best serve people," Merritt explained.

Merritt said experts have analyzed how many pounds of food they've given out so far and they're preparing for another surge in August. She said everything they're currently doing will remain the same through June 30th, then hopefully they can get back to a somewhat normal distribution process.