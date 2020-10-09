Channel One Regional Food Bank holds annual fundraiser

ROCHESTER, Minn- The Coronavirus Pandemic has cancelled various events but not Channel One Regional Food Bank's annual Empty Bowl fundraiser. For 16 years, the food bank has held it to help raise money to distribute food to the community.

"This year has been a very big change for us but we are so thankful for the sponsors, volunteers, and for the community stepping up," explained Channel One Regional Food Bank Community Engagement Coordinator David Steenkoek. " We've probably been more successful this than years past."

Unlike other years, the food bank held the fundraiser as a mobile distribution. People were able to pick up soup, bread, and volunteer.

"I like soup and it's good to help others in the community," said Judy Darling.

In addition to raising funds, Channel One holds the event to teach people in Southeastern Minnesota about food insecurity.

Curbside was also offered and proceeds from the event go towards the food bank so they can continue distributing meals to the community. The fundraiser is being held Thursday and Friday and meal purchases must be made online.