Channel One Food Shelf to offer milk, produce, and protein for all

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Throughout the pandemic, Channel One Food Bank has been a constant food source for people in the community.

To go along with the non-perishable food items they give out, the food shelf is now promising milk, produce, and protein such as meat or eggs.

Director of Development and Communications Jessica Sund explains food insecurity is a health issue. That's why they want to provide these items to promote a healthier diet.

"A lot of times people can't afford the fresh produce and dairy products that they need to sustain healthy living," Sund said. "And it's really one of our goals to make sure that everyone has access to that type of food so that we can build a healthier community together."

The new promise is thanks to partnerships with Midwest Dairy Association and the Farmers to Families Program.

To see if you qualify, click here.

Channel One Food Shelf is open Monday-Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Right now, they're doing drive-up registration and pick up to limit contact during the pandemic.