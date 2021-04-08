Channel One Food Bank says facility is better off now than pre-pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been a busy day for U.S. Sen. Tina Smith as she's been listening to how federal COVID relief funds are still assisting several essential facilities in Rochester.

Her first stop took place at Channel One Regional Food Bank which is better off now than before the pandemic according to the executive director Virginia Merritt.

Merritt explained, "This time last year we were worried. We were projecting a $200,000 deficit per month to serve our 14 counties and the funding through the state of Minnesota and the CARES Act, and of course the support of the community, it rescued us."

She says because of CARES Act funding the facility has been able to buy foods and distribute it off-site as well as increase infrastructure that she says will last into the future.

Sen. Smith says seeing the lasting impact the funds are having in Rochester is what she works towards.

The senator explained, "This boils down to families, moms and dads and kids who are trying to make it work during this extremely difficult time. To know that we were able, in Congress, to provide the resources to that incredible local organizations like Channel One can do the work to help support families means everything to me."

The food bank is now allowing families to shop at the food shelf once a week instead of once a month to get the resources they need to fill their fridge with fresh ingredients.

Sen. Smith also toured RCTC's Heintz Center's Health Service Clinic, Inc. later Thursday morning.