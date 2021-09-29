Channel One Regional Food Bank receives 5,000 pounds of donations in produce

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nearly 4,000 families visit the Channel One Food Shelf every month. On Tuesday, the Hilltop Greenhouse and Farm donated over five thousand pounds of fresh broccoli, cauliflower, green beans, and cantaloupe to Channel One Regional Food Bank.

Jessica Sund, Director of Development and Communications at Channel One, says farms throughout southeastern Minnesota partner and grow produce for the food bank throughout the seasons.

She says, “It helps us so we don't have to purchase this product, which also we do - but it makes it so that it's a free donation, and it's as fresh and local as can be, so I think that's what people really appreciate we're so grateful for these farm partnerships.”

These produce donations offset costs by allowing staff to spend money on transporting and storing products.

“It's those expensive items like fresh produce that are hard sometimes to have enough money for at the grocery store because eating healthy and fresh can be a little expensive. And we want to make sure that it's not out of reach for anyone and that anyone who visits our food shelf has access to that food,” says Sund.

Although they stopped doing food drives during the pandemic, there is always room for fresh produce.

Sund says it can be life-changing for families who depend on the shelf.

“It makes their day. They're so happy to be able to bring this back to their kids and their families, and it makes them feel good to be able to provide those healthy options,” she adds.

Every dollar Channel One receives can be turned into 3.5 meals for families in southeastern Minnesota.

If you have extra room in your garden, fresh produce donations are always welcome.

And if gardening isn't your thing, Channel One accepts monetary donations as well.

To donate - visit here.