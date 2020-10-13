Changing air carriers at Mason City Municipal Airport could benefit air travelers

MASON CITY, Iowa - The airport commission voted to recommend replacing Air Choice One with SkyWest Airlines on Monday.

The recommendation will have to be approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

According to airport manager David Sims, SkyWest would fly jet aircraft with larger capacity to Chicago-O'Hare. SkyWest is a United Express carrier, which means it will be easier for passengers to transfer to United flights headed to other destinations.

"That will allow you to buy tickets seamlessly online, your checked luggage will go through to your destination and so it makes the traveling process much easier," said Sims.

The current air carrier, Air Choice One, does fly to Minneapolis and St. Louis. Sims says more passengers were flying to Chicago than both those stops combined.

If the change is okayed by the Department of Transportation, SkyWest would begin service on March 1st of 2021.