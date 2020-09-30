Changes to in-school learning taking place due to increase in COVID-19 cases

KASSON-MANTORVILLE, Minn. - An area school district is changing its learning model following an increase in COVID-19 cases in Dodge County.

Superintendent Mark Matuska says the change come as as the county is reporting 21 new positive cases of the coronavirus over the weekend.

Of those 21 new positive cases a total of 8 were students ages 5-18 in multiple school districts.

The increase is likely due to community events and “household events.” That’s resulted in a move to the hybrid model for grades 7-12 starting on Oct. 5.

Matuska recommends parents continue watching their kids closely for any signs of illness.

He added, ““If symptoms are showing up please don't send them to school. We still have a few kids that are sick and then we have to turn around and send them home and then at times we have to quarantine a number of students when that happens; then those students lose 14 days of school.”

The school board made the decision earlier this week. Previously all students had been learning in-person.