Changes to River City Renaissance Project are necessary to keep costs down

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- Jim and Val Collison are one of only a handful of people who picked the brain of Gatehouse Capital Developer David Rachie Monday night.
“Where will there be parking for the mall tenants,” Jim asked.
The Collison’s have a long history with Music Man Square and hope this project will help it succeed.
“Both of us were active in the formation and founding of the Music Man,” said Jim.
The highly anticipated project is evolving in an attempt to keep costs down.
“We’ve moved the convention center to the same side as the hotel and moved the skywalk down a little bit,” said City Administrator Aaron Burnett.
Those changes are a necessary because the price tag has increased since the initial Gatehouse estimate in 2017.
“We’ve had 10% increase in construction, 25% increase in steel and 30% in interest-rates,” said David Rachie, a developer with Gatehouse Capital.
For their part, the Collison’s are happy to see the project embracing the history of Mason City.
“We’re getting as excited as we can at this point in our life,” said Jim.
The city also explained a development agreement will not be ready to vote on at Tuesday’s city council meeting. Burnett explained they want to get it right the first time to prevent hiccups later down the road.

We're tracking well below normal temps followed by a messy weekend storm.
