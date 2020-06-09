Changes to PPP a welcome sign for small businesses

KIMT NEWS 3 - Small business owners who got a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program can breathe a little easier.

More of the funds they received can now be used to pay some of their operating expenses. That was bumped from 25% to 40%. Business owners are also being given more time to use their PPP funds, up to 24 weeks.

Kathleen Herrington, president of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce says the updated rules come at the right time.

"Tomorrow, we open up a lot more businesses in the state and in our community. We wish all of you luck and today hope that you can reap the benefits of the advocacy and the information that you've provided," said Harrington.

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce held a webinar on Tuesday afternoon to answer questions from the business community about the news changes.