Changes in the works for Rochester transportation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The way we travel from public transportation, to flying or even grabbing a cab is changing.

On Tuesday Distention Medical Center's webinar series "Road to Recovery" covered public and private transportation.

The city of Rochester says public transportation has been reduced since late March but as people return to work there may be a need for more buses as back-up to provide social distancing.

Operations have been changing for Rochester Public Transportation as buses are being cleaned daily, and no longer by hand, but using a spray device.

Also, only rear-entry is allowed on buses to maintain the health of riders and drivers.

Physical development manager Ia Xiong explained, "That limits that interaction with the bus driver. The front is only used for those who need it with wheelchairs."

Xiong says passengers are encouraged to have face-covering when riding public transit. Drivers will also have masks, gloves, and sanitizer to protect passengers.

The discussion turned to air travel as well and Rochester International Airport detailed what passengers can expect the next time they fly.

Even with fewer flight coming in and out RST has already ramped up cleaning efforts.

Now, executive director John Reed says there are new measures being considered within the airline industry. That could mean required changes for passengers like wearing masks on flights.

For example Reed said American Airlines has announced it will be handing out PPE to passengers on their flights.

In Rochester ticket counters may see changes with higher barriers and a decrease in "touch points."

Reed says that could mean using apps we're already familiar with more frequently to prevent face-to-face interactions.

He explained, "I think it's the utilization of some of those apps that we already have and that we already use on a day-to-day basis, especially within the aviation industry, that we will accelerate and move us forward."

The airport says transitioning to a more technology focused system is likely to become standard in the next five years.

Around 15-percent of RST travelers are international and Reed says the airport will possibly take direction from countries in Europe and Asia as they're likely to take more dramatic moves sooner in terms of health and safety.