Changes coming to Rochester neighborood

Lowertown in Rochester wins two grants to spruce up the neighborhood.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 7:23 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - You may see some new signs when driving in the Lowertown neighborhood in Rochester.

That's because the neighborhood, which sits between Silver Lake Drive NE  and Cascade Creek, recently won an about $1,000 grant from the local resource, RNeighbors. 

The grant money will go to put in new street sign toppers letting people know they are in the Lowertown area. 

Mary Idso is a resident in Lowertown and is spearheading the effort to rebrand the neighborhood. For her, the sign toppers are 'a statement' of who they are. 

"Each neighborhood in Rochester has a different flavor, shall I say. And so, I think it's just a real sense of community when you bring that together and people kind of begin to know is in Lowertown and what we stand for," Idso said. 

The signs should be installed by the end of summer. But, that's not the only change coming to the area. 

Lowertown also won a grant that will plant up to 25 trees along 4th Ave NW. 

Sandy Guyse was born into the neighborhood and said that's what the street used to look like before the trees were wiped away by Dutch Elm Disease about 30 years ago. 

Guyse said she is 'thrilled' the trees are coming back, saying they add more than just beauty. 

"Just having it neighborly, and just a neighborly area," Guyse said. 

The neighborhood still has to work with the city on where exactly each tree will be planted but they are scheduled to start planting May 11th. 

