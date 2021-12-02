Changes coming to Minnesota's medical cannabis program

KIMT NEWS 3.- The Minnesota Department of Health announced its approving edibles for patients in the state's medical cannabis program. The edibles that were approved will be in the form of gummies and chews.

They will be for patients who cannot tolerate current available forms of medical cannabis. According to the Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm, the edibles will not be for people dealing with anxiety.

People in Rochester have mixed feelings about the ruling.

"I believe medical marijuana might be a good choice but it should be up to the person that has the condition instead of the state of Minnesota honestly," says Luke Nelson.

Nelson thinks the state has too much say when it comes to medical marijuana.

Other people including Shafaq Shaikh believe more research should have been done before the state health department made the decision.

"Are there any research studies that show that marijuana reduces anxiety? If so, it would make sense," says Shaikh.

Since 2016, petitioners have requested anxiety disorder or panic disorder should qualify for medical cannabis. Each year it was denied due to lack of clinical evidence and the desire to avoid any unintended consequences. Frank Weber believes the edibles should be for people dealing with anxiety.

"That's kind of a step backward in the way that we view medical marijuana. I think it's just overall not good," says Weber.

This year, the MDH Office of Medical Cannabis conducted an in-depth review of anxiety disorder as a qualifying medical condition. It was not approved due to a lack of scientific evidence to support effectiveness.

The edibles will be available to medical cannabis program patients in August. Also in March, dried smokable cannabis will be an option for some patients after a measure was passed by the Minnesota Legislature this year.