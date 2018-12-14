Changes coming to Austin High School

AUSTIN, Minn.- The plans are all a go for a new and updated music annex at Austin High School.

The new building will be called The MacPhail Center for Music.

“In to the next decade two decade 30 or 40 years into where our kids will have an environment to produce music,” said Dave Krenz.

He is the superintendent and tells KIMT they were able to continue plans with the renovation after receiving funding that allows the district to remain within budget.

Krenz says that the building with have updated equipment for students to do more than just play instruments.

“We are always interested in the arts just as much as science, technology, engineering and math,” he adds.

The renovations are set to begin in January 2019 and will wrap up in 2020.