Changes coming for Rochester Catholic Schools

Reconfiguration plan announced for 2019-2020 school year.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 5:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Catholic education in Rochester is being reorganized.

Rochester Catholic Schools (RCS) says its Board of Trustees has approved a reconfiguration model for the 2019-2020 school year. The plan is to maintain traditional kindergarten through 8th grade classes at St. Francis of Assisi School while restructuring and expanding middle school offerings at St. John the Evangelist for 6th through 8th grades. Holy Spirit Catholic School and St. Pius X School would also see expanded preschool and child care programs.

“This is an exciting milestone for Rochester Catholic Schools and the greater Rochester community,” says RCS Director of Schools Haidee Todora. “We are pleased to offer both traditional K-8 and middle school learning environments, as well as expand our preschool programs and year-round child care offerings. I am honored to be part of such a dynamic leadership team, as we move forward together, in serving the students and families of RCS.”

These changes come after input from parents and school district stakeholders through surveys, public forums, and VISION 2020 focus group sessions.

