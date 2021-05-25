Changes at Rochester Police Department within the year following the death of George Floyd

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuesday, May 25th marks one year since the death of George Floyd. The death sparked a national conversation about policing and a push for police reform. Since then, law enforcement departments across the country have made changes.

KIMT News 3 met with Rochester Police Department's Chief Jim Franklin to discuss changes RPD has made over the last year. He explains there are five organizational pillars to managing law enforcement: people, policy, training, supervision, and discipline. He says RPD has made significant enhancements to each one.

Over the past 12 months, new measures and programs have been introduced.

To be more transparent, RPD launched an accountability dashboard online. There, the public can find things like use of force statistics, complaints, and investigations.

To build relationships with the public, RPD began its community liaison program with the intent of engaging the marginalized community and problem-solve collaboratively. Franklin says he values a co-responding model. RPD's partnerships with social workers responding side-by-side with officers has grown from one social worker to four.

In three years, Rochester Police has hired about 30 people. 50% are women and/or people of color. Franklin tells KIMT RPD wants a police force that is reflective of the community it serves.

While there are minimum requirements to be a police officer in Minnesota, RPD set higher standards, including additional training hours with an emphasis on de-escalation and sanctity of life.

In the last year, RPD launched a new internal office, the Rochester Office of Professional Standards and Accountability. The lieutenant overseeing the office reports directly to Chief Franklin. The office looks at incidents involving police nationwide and considers how it would want Rochester officers to respond to that type of incident if it happened here.

Some changes at the department were already in motion before George Floyd was killed. For example, RPD was in the process of a complete policy review to take a look at every single one of its policies to ensure it's meeting community expectations. This review is expected to wrap up sometime this year.

"I'm very proud of this organization, the men and women who continue to put on this uniform and this badge to serve this community at a very high level. They come out here on a daily basis and serve this community and police with their hearts and I'm very proud of the men and women that serve this organization," says Chief Franklin.

Chief Franklin is looking forward to being able to have Safe City Nights this year, a series of public events for neighbors and police to get together. They were canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Community engagement was a challenge during the pandemic, but it's looking good for 2021.