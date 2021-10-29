Changes announced to Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The weight of student loans can be crushing and set college graduates decades behind in achieving financial freedom.

Fortunately for some, the U.S. Department of Education is overhauling the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program to better live up to its promise.

During a virtual forum on Friday U.S. Sen. Tina Smith outlined new reforms to the program that previously denied benefits to tens of thousands of borrowers in Minnesota, as well as across the country, after they took public service jobs with the promise of having some of their federal loans forgiven.

Former Minnesota teacher Matt Shaver is one of those seeking loan forgiveness.

He explained, “Knowing that down the road my country would support me I gladly made the decision to go to college to become a teacher. In the ten years since I graduated from college, I found more often than not it was just me holding up the bargain and was let down over and over again by the way public service loan forgiveness was administered.”

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program began in 2007 and promised public workers after a decade of service while making qualifying loan payments, they’d receive loan forgiveness. However, as of this spring, 98% of those who applied have been denied that promise.

Minnesotan Christina DeVries is among them. She said, “I'm hopeful real change will come for me and thousands of people like me and I hope debt forgiveness is in our future too.”

Sen. Smith has thrown her support behind new reforms for the PSLF program to ensure borrowers receive what’s owed.

Smith explained, “This month the department announced borrowers who were previously deemed ineligible for loan forgiveness can apply for a temporary waiver so their past loan repayments will be eligible for loan forgiveness.”

The changes allow borrowers like teachers, nurses, first responders, service members, and many more to finally get access to the benefits they deserve.

Smith added, “We think it will help around 22,000 people receive full loan forgiveness immediately and automatically and another 27,000 people could qualify for forgiveness once they certify additional periods of employment.”

According to the U.S. Department of Education, more than 550,000 public service workers will qualify for the updated program.

Applicants have until October of next year to apply.

You can find more information and find out if you qualify by clicking here.