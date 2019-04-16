Clear
Chance for severe weather Wednesday for north Iowa, southern Minnesota

Some of these storms may be strong with an isolated severe storm possible.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 9:52 AM

Photo Gallery 3 Images

Late Tuesday into early Wednesday, some showers and storms will begin to develop overhead leading to what could be a wet commute.

Showers will be intermittent for most of the day but as a low/cold front move through in the afternoon scattered showers and storms are expected for the evening commute.

Some of these storms may be strong with an isolated severe storm possible. All modes of severe weather will be possible but on the low end.

Rain may clear out for Thursday save a few drops here or there with cloudy skies. It will be much cooler with highs only near 50.

Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Tracking storm chances tonight and Wednesday.
