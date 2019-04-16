Chance for severe weather Wednesday for north Iowa, southern Minnesota

Photo Gallery 3 Images
Late Tuesday into early Wednesday, some showers and storms will begin to develop overhead leading to what could be a wet commute.
Showers will be intermittent for most of the day but as a low/cold front move through in the afternoon scattered showers and storms are expected for the evening commute.
Some of these storms may be strong with an isolated severe storm possible. All modes of severe weather will be possible but on the low end.
Rain may clear out for Thursday save a few drops here or there with cloudy skies. It will be much cooler with highs only near 50.
