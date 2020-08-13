Chance for severe weather Friday night into Saturday morning

A chance for severe weather is back in the area Friday night into Saturday.
A slight risk (2 of 5) could impact a large portion of the viewing area as a cold front rolls through.
The timing of the front will be critical here as to how strong and widespread these storms could be.
Stay with KIMT for the latest on potential severe weather.
