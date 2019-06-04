Chance for damaging hail and strong winds later Tuesday into Wednesday

Warmer air will be sticking around Tuesday along with increasing dew points.

This means humidity will be on the rise and today will feel muggier than the last.

With increasing temps and dew points, our chance for showers and storms is also on the rise, especially later this evening.

A passing front from the west will bring a potential line of storms tonight, some of which could become severe, with the primary threats being damaging hail (1"+) and winds (50-60 mph).

The tornado and flood threat is low but cannot be completely ruled out. Threats could make their way into Wednesday morning's commute before skies begin to clear and sunshine returns to finish off the work week.

Temps will remain above the average and near 80 during this time.

