Warmer air will be sticking around Tuesday along with increasing dew points.
This means humidity will be on the rise and today will feel muggier than the last.
With increasing temps and dew points, our chance for showers and storms is also on the rise, especially later this evening.
A passing front from the west will bring a potential line of storms tonight, some of which could become severe, with the primary threats being damaging hail (1"+) and winds (50-60 mph).
The tornado and flood threat is low but cannot be completely ruled out. Threats could make their way into Wednesday morning's commute before skies begin to clear and sunshine returns to finish off the work week.
Temps will remain above the average and near 80 during this time.
CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions
MORE: Maps & Radars
ROAD CONDITIONS: Click Here
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here
LIVE EYE: Tower Cams
SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter
ALERTS: WeatherWarn
Related Content
- Chance for damaging hail and strong winds later Tuesday into Wednesday
- Construction crew notes little damage after morning hail storm
- Strong winds not slowing down drivers
- Wind, hail possibilities as storm tracks toward north Iowa, southern Minnesota
- Strong winds roar through North Iowa and southern Minnesota
- Strong storms leave trail of damage in southern Minnesota
- Semi accident Wednesday causes major damage
- Wind Chill Warnings issued for Tuesday-Thursday; Wind chills as low as 60 below zero possible
- More winter-like weather? Strong winds on the horizon, followed by more snow
- Strong winds and dry conditions make tough work for local firefighters