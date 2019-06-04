Clear

Chance for damaging hail and strong winds later Tuesday into Wednesday

With increasing temps and dew points, our chance for showers and storms is also on the rise, especially later this evening.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 8:10 AM

Warmer air will be sticking around Tuesday along with increasing dew points.

This means humidity will be on the rise and today will feel muggier than the last.

With increasing temps and dew points, our chance for showers and storms is also on the rise, especially later this evening.

A passing front from the west will bring a potential line of storms tonight, some of which could become severe, with the primary threats being damaging hail (1"+) and winds (50-60 mph).

The tornado and flood threat is low but cannot be completely ruled out. Threats could make their way into Wednesday morning's commute before skies begin to clear and sunshine returns to finish off the work week.

Temps will remain above the average and near 80 during this time.

Mason City
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Tracking Potentially Severe Weather for Tuesday
