Championship Saturday: State wrestling highlights and place winners

Class 1A finalists
195 - #1 Zach Ryg (Central Springs) vs. #3 Chase McCleish (Newman Catholic)
Class 2A finalists
106 - Carter Fousek (Crestwood) vs. #2 Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame, Burlington)
132 - Eric Faught (Clear Lake) vs. #2 Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Lutton)
Class 3A finalists
106 - #7 Jace Rhodes (Mason City) vs. #2 Trever Anderson (Ankeny)
138 - #1 Colby Schreiver (Mason City) vs. #4 Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley)
Class 1A Place winners
106 - 4th - Clayton McDonough (Central Springs)
113 - 4th - Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield)
126 - 8th - Tyler Helgason (Lake Mills)
132 - 7th - Jacob McBride (Newman Catholic)
138 - 7th - Lawson Lossee (Riceville)
160 - 4th - Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills)
182 - 3rd - Tucker Kroeze (Belmond-Klemme)
285 - 5th - Chandler Redenius (West Hancock)
Class 2A Place winners
113 - 4th - Sam Nelson (Clear Lake)
120 - 4th - Kaden Anderlik (Crestwood)
152 - 6th - Braxton Doebel (Clear Lake)
160 - 6th - Zach Williams (Osage)
170 - 3rd - Colter Bye (Osage)
170 - 6th - Spencer Mooberry (Osage)
220 - 5th - Kade Hambly (Clear Lake)
