Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Championship Saturday: State wrestling highlights and place winners

State wrestling roundup from Saturday.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 5:02 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Class 1A finalists

195 - #1 Zach Ryg (Central Springs) vs. #3 Chase McCleish (Newman Catholic)

Class 2A finalists

106 - Carter Fousek (Crestwood) vs. #2 Blaine Frazier (Notre Dame, Burlington)

132 - Eric Faught (Clear Lake) vs. #2 Jack Gaukel (Sergeant Bluff-Lutton)

Class 3A finalists

106 - #7 Jace Rhodes (Mason City) vs. #2 Trever Anderson (Ankeny)

138 - #1 Colby Schreiver (Mason City) vs. #4 Eli Loyd (Pleasant Valley)

Class 1A Place winners

106 - 4th - Clayton McDonough (Central Springs)

113 - 4th - Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield)

126 - 8th - Tyler Helgason (Lake Mills)

132 - 7th - Jacob McBride (Newman Catholic)

138 - 7th - Lawson Lossee (Riceville)

160 - 4th - Elijah Wagner (Lake Mills)

182 - 3rd - Tucker Kroeze (Belmond-Klemme)

285 - 5th - Chandler Redenius (West Hancock)

Class 2A Place winners

113 - 4th - Sam Nelson (Clear Lake)

120 - 4th - Kaden Anderlik (Crestwood)

152 - 6th - Braxton Doebel (Clear Lake)

160 - 6th - Zach Williams (Osage)

170 - 3rd - Colter Bye (Osage)

170 - 6th - Spencer Mooberry (Osage)

220 - 5th - Kade Hambly (Clear Lake)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
17° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 4°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 1°
Tracking more snow tonight into Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday's consolation highlights

Image

Friday's 6 p.m. state wrestling highlights

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores: Iowa basketball districts; LP knocks off Grand Meadow

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Southern Minnesota; Hurt goes for 40

Image

Talking about industrial hemp production

Image

National Emergency Reactions

Image

Friday: Class 1A, 2A semifinals

Image

Friday: 2A quarterfinals, 3A semifinals

Image

Protecting Your Windows

Image

Dealing with the Aftermath of Pileup Crash

Community Events