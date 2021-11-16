Chamber of Commerce welcomes back STEAM Summit for students today

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After taking a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19, the Rochester Chamber of Commerce is welcoming back its STEAM Summit for middle and high school students.

The summit will be held at RCTC's Regional Sports Center this morning. The event will be held in three sessions to ensure as much safety as possible for attendees.

The first session will start at 8:30 this morning, then again at 10:30, and the final session of the day will begin at noon.

The STEAM Summit will highlight community careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics with hands-on experiences. There will be 40 employers represented and 700 students attending.

Chamber of Commerce President Ryan Parsons said he is looking forward to seeing the collaboration between the students and the community employers.

"There are obviously some excellent opportunities out there for the four-year plus degrees," said Parsons. "But, there are also some outstanding careers out there with two-year degrees, certifications, you name it. There's a lot of opportunities out there for just about any skill set you can think of. And half the time, it's just becoming aware of them - and starting to understand what's the best path for you?"

Parsons urges the students attending to ask questions at the summit - and hopefully, find something they are passionate about.