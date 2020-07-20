Chamber of Commerce looks to help businesses enforce mask mandate

An effort is underway to educate businesses about how to address and handle customers who are against wearing a mask.

The Rochester Chamber of Commerce says people have been calling with complaints about the city-wide mask mandate.

President Kathleen Harrington says many of them don’t’ believe in the science of wearing a face covering to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The effort comes as 900 new cases have been reported increasing the total in Minnesota to more than 47,000.

In response Harrington says the chamber is working on a webinar as part of its ‘Path Forward to Recovery’ series.

This installment looks to give businesses tools to encourage and enforce the mask mandate.

Harrington explained, “We'll be providing legal assistance so they understand the law, public health education assistance and some assistance from behavioral science because there are tools out there that can help deal with situations so they don't become confrontational but develop greater understanding of why the mask is necessary.”

The chamber is still working out the details of the webinar series but plans to have more information later this week. You can find previous webinars by clicking here.