ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Chamber of Commerce is hoping to get more customers to shop locally but to do so safely, of course.

The "Shop Local Safely" effort comes as the Rochester City Council passed an amendment that requires everyone to wear a face covering while in any indoor public space beginning on July 8th.

The chamber says they're been providing masks to businesses to pass out to customers.

President Kathleen Harrington explained, "More costs on small businesses today is burdensome for sure. They're still struggling, so we want to help provide masks, if possible, if they need it and do all that we can to support them during this time."

Currently the chamber is promoting its Shop Local Safely series in the hopes of keeping everyone safe while still keeping businesses open.

Harrington added, "The real hope is we get through his period quickly and we don't have to shut down the economy and that more people don't contract the virus. That is the goal here is to keep the dial moving in the right direction, not going backwards and shutting down, as we're seeing in other parts of the country."

If you're interested in checking out the Shop Local Safely series you can click here.