Chamber golf outing declared another success

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce held its 40th annual golf outing on Monday with nearly 150 golfers in attendance. After a three-month delay due to COVID-19 safety concerns, golfers finally had a chance to compete for the prized trophy making the event another success.

“This year, we dd it different so it’s staggered tee times meaning people only go off the number one (tee),” Sam Gill said. “That just helps us keep down crowd sizes so there aren’t so many people out and about. Then, we worked with RGCC (Rochester Golf & Country Club), they’re a great partner, on COVID safety.”

Plexiglass dividers between riders on each golf cart and having a limited contact registration were just a few of the changes for participants at this year’s event. It gives businesses the chance to step away from the office for a day to socialize on the links while enjoying the game of golf.

Golf tournaments have been few and far between this year. Gill, the Director of Programs at the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce said players were more than excited to take the course this year.

“People are in good spirits and are excited to be out here in a safe manner and they appreciate the steps we’ve taken,” he said.

Gill declares this year’s event another victory.

“I definitely give it a win and learned a lot. We’re just so excited we could be out here doing it in a safe way.”