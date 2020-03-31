Clear
Challenges facing junior college athletes

As junior college sophomores try to figure out their plans for next year, a lost season doesn't help their cause.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 6:32 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - The Rochester Yellowjackets baseball team's season was done after just 12 games in this spring due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

"It's almost like there was a death in the family," head coach Clark Jones said. "These kids put in their blood, sweat and tears into it."

It's a new reality for college athletes, who wonder what's next. Both the NCAA and NJCAA have extended eligibility for spring sport athletes.

But for junior college players hoping for a scholarship offer, the challenge extends well beyond eligibility. Jones says a cancelled season makes it more difficult for athletes to showcase themselves to four-year schools.

"A lot of them were depending on this year to be seen," Jones said. "Some of them were on the bubble so they really needed this season to be recruited."

He says a lot of dedicated athletes may fail to get the scholarship they covet.

"You may see more kids, more players that are walking on in the fall," Jones said. "It just has a domino effect, it's affected all different levels from all around."

It's a troublesome time for competitors across the country. Jones offers advice to those waiting for what's next.

"I try to spend every day, I tell my kids to just try to spend every day just try to get a little bit better," Jones said. "Every day getting better and better and better and at the end of this thing we'll see where we're at."

