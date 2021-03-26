Challenge Accepted: RCTC to play in DII postseason

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The past year has been full of firsts for everyone. For the RCTC men’s basketball team, they will soon experience a new first.

The Yellowjackets (10-5) went on a seven-game win streak to finish the regular season. Now, their attention turns toward next week’s regional tournament. However, things will look a little different this year. The NJCAA canceled the Division III postseason, so RCTC declared at the beginning of the season it will compete in the Division II tournament.

“I don’t think it’s as many challenges as most people would think,” Elijah Flenorl said. “We beat two Division II teams by a pretty significant amount so if we just keep playing with the toughness and stuff that we got, I think we’ve got a good chance.”

The RCTC roster features a lot of newcomers this season. After a run to the national tournament semifinals a year ago, they will be relying on the veteran’s knowledge and experience.

“I always try to learn from the other guys who were here last year,” Devyn Fye said. “I always try to learn from them and see how we can all improve as a team because they’re the leaders so we’ve got to learn from them.”

The regional tournament begins on Apr. 2 at Bay College in Michigan. The winner will host the District Championship on Apr. 10.