Chalk the Walk festival happening in Rochester to support artists

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Chalk murals will be popping up on sidewalks all throughout Rochester to hopefully brighten your day just a little bit.

The city, RNeighbors, Rochester Neighborhood Resource Center and Southeastern Minnesota Poets are partnering to host Chalk the Walk festival. Rochester received money through the CARES Act and a small portion of that is going towards art in the Med City. Local artists can apply for the grant through RNeighbors and get compensated for their work if they've been impacted by the pandemic.

Executive Director, René Halasy, said they wanted to bring color and life to Rochester neighborhoods and the downtown area. How else could you do that besides having artists work their magic? "They all have such fabulous talents and they add color and life to our community," Halasy said. "It's exciting to see how we can kind of empower them a little bit." She said she hopes this festival will give people the opportunity to escape for a little bit and get out of their homes while also unifying as one community. "I think we've been shut in our houses for so long and there's all this fear about the virus and uncertainty about the future," Halasy explained. "Just to be able to escape for a little bit in the sidewalk chalk for even in an afternoon is a win."

Halasy encourages you to get out some chalk and join these artists next weekend for the festival. There will be chalk distributions set up throughout Rochester as well if you don't have any but would like to add your own creativity. The Chalk the Walk festival is next Saturday, August 15th and if it's raining, it'll be moved to the 16th.