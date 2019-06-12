Clear
Chainsaw thief sentenced in Dodge County

Co-defendant still pleading not guilty.

Jun 12, 2019
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A chainsaw thief is sentenced while his co-defendant it still waiting for his day in court.

Jesse Michael Corson, 31 of Rochester, received five years of supervised probation Wednesday for pleading guilty to 4th degree burglary and 5th degree drug possession. Corson and Austin Scott Bruce were arrested in January and accused of stealing two chainsaws from a Dodge County garage.

Law enforcement says each man blamed the other for the theft.

Bruce, 23 of Zumbro Falls, is pleading not guilty to 3rd degree burglary, 5th degree drug possession, and driving after revocation. His trial is set to begin on August 26.

