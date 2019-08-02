Chain-reaction crash in Kossuth County injures three

LAKOTA, Iowa – Three people were injured after a chain-reaction crash Thursday in Kossuth County.
The Iowa State Patrol says it happened just before 2 pm at the intersection of Highway 9 and 200th Avenue. A semi and a box truck were stopped going east in a work zone when another eastbound semi failed to stop, hit the box truck and sent it crashing into the other semi. The State Patrol says a flagger in the work zone was also nearly hit.
Two of the drivers, Jordan Hanson, 31 of St. Ansgar, and Emmanuel Rodriguez, 31 of Joliet, Illinois, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Kossuth Regional Health Center for treatment. The State Patrol says the third driver, Matthew Deters, 31 of Austin, MN was also hurt but was not taken to the hospital. Officials the lives of all three were saved because they were wearing their seat belts.
The Patrol says Hanson is the semi driver who got distracted and did not see the stopped traffic ahead of him. He has been cited.
The Iowa Department of Transportation and the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
