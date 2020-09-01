Chadwick Boseman's death shines light on importance of early colon cancer screenings

KIMT NEWS 3 - The death of actor Chadwick Boseman is putting a focus on colon cancer and what you can do to protect yourself from the often-deadly disease.

Dr. John Kisiel is a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic. He said the tragic event is putting the focus back on the disease, which is especially important during the pandemic.

The National Cancer Institute estimates there may be as many as 10,000 additional colon and breast cancer deaths that could have been prevented by screenings but weren't due to the pandemic.

"Colon cancer has often been called the most preventable, but least prevented of the cancer diagnoses," Dr. Kisiel said.

Boseman died from colon cancer at 43 years old, after being diagnosed in his thirties.

The American Cancer Society's newly updated guidelines recommend adults get screened for colon and rectal cancer at age 45, instead of 50.

Dr. Kisiel stresses how important screenings are in saving lives.

"I'm often asked what is the best screening test to get for colorectal cancer prevention, and the answer is really the test that will get done and the test that will get done regularly," Dr. Kisiel said. "So really the message that we have is to be seen and get screened."

If you have questions or would like to set up a screening, be sure to call your doctor.