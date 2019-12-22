Clear

Chabad of Southern Minnesota celebrates Hanukkah with toy drive

People at Chabad of Southern Minnesota celebrated with the lighting of the menorah.

Posted: Dec 22, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- Sunday marks the start of Hanukkah. People at Chabad of Southern Minnesota celebrated with the lighting of the menorah. This is the largest menorah in Southern Minnesota. The eight-day Jewish celebration known as the festival of light is celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting, special prayers, and food. Rabbi Shloime Greene says this year they added a toy drive to their festivities.

"Hanukkah is a time of sharing and giving and spreading light then what better way than to have a toy drive,” Greene said.

The toys collected Sunday will be donated Monday to the Ronald Mcdonald house. For a list of this weeks Hanukkah activites click on this link: https://www.chabadrochestermn.com/templates/section_cdo/aid/4530206/jewish/Chanukah.htm

