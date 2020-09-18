Chabad of Southern Minnesota celebrates Rosh Hashanah

ROCHESTER, Minn- The pandemic has changed everything from how we learn to how we worship. Rabbi Shloime Greene says Rosh Hashanah is a time that is spent with family and friends.

This year the celebrations might look different.

The Chabad is providing packages filled with items needed to celebrate the holy holiday.

"Because of the current health concerns that we face in the world, we have created an opportunity for people to celebrate at home," said Greene.

There will be a high holiday service this Sunday at 11:30 at the Hilton Hotel. Afterward, then there will be a Shofar at Kutzky Park at 5 pm.