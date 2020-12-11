Certified enrollment in Iowa public schools drops for the first time in a decade

DES MOINES, Iowa – For the first time in 10 years, certified enrollment went down in Iowa’s public school system.

The Iowa Department of Education released 2020 fall enrollment statistics on Friday and the state’s 327 school districts showed a combined decrease of 5,935 students from the 2019-2020 school year, a drop of 1.12 percent.

The Department says certified enrollment went down at 215 school districts, with the largest loss of students in Des Moines Public Schools and followed by Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Iowa City, Council Bluffs, Waterloo, Sioux City, Dubuque, Burlington and West Des Moines.

In North Iowa school districts:

- Mason City saw certified enrollment drop by 131 students.

- Clear Lake went down by 29 students.

- Charles City went up 15 students.

- Howard-Winneshiek dropped by eight students.

- Forest City declined by 22 students.

- Osage went down by five students.

- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura dropped by seven students.

- West Hancock increased by five students.

- Northwood-Kensett declined by five students.

- North Iowa dropped by 31 students.

Certified enrollment numbers are used to determine funding for schools and is slightly different from the actual number of students enrolled. State education officials say they will meet with the Iowa Legislature and Governor Kim Reynold’s office to discuss the potential impact of falling enrollment.

The Iowa Department of Education says a total of 8,735 students were enrolled in home school assistance programs in fall 2020, compared to 7,103 in fall 2019. Such programs allow students to receive some services through their local school district. The state also allows for home schooling through competent private instruction and independent private instruction, so not all families use the home school assistance program.

For more information on Iowa school enrollment statistics, click here.