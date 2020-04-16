Certain types of meat are increasing in price while others are decreasing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The prices of meat out on the shelves right now is going to fluctuate because of supply and demand. The owner of Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe explained each meat product is going to be different depending on what you're buying and when you're buying it.

For example, the price of ground beef is going way up. Owner Terry Timm, said because so many people bought ground beef at the beginning of the pandemic, that caused the shelves to empty out which has also led to the higher prices. "When people stock up and the scare goes too quickly like it did in the beginning of the COVID thing, then it just drives the market way up, way fast," Timm said. He explained in the first three days, they sold 10 to 15 thousand pounds of meat. Typically, they would only sell about half of that.

However, prices on other specialty meats, like rib eye and steak, are getting cut in half because distributors and farmers still have to find a way to get rid of the meat they have.

Timm said it's all in how and when you buy the meat. "I do think if you take advantage of the things that are going to change from a day to day basis that are better buys, then your money will go further," Timm explained.

Ye Olde Butcher Shoppe supplies to a lot of the local restaurants in Rochester. Since they're all shut down right now, Timm said the store is putting that meat out on their shelves for a lower price. He said the price of meat will continue to fluctuate until restaurants open back up.