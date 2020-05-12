Cerro Gordo businesses getting more than $400,000 in pandemic survival grants

MASON CITY, Iowa – The North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation is giving over $400,000 to Cerro Gordo County businesses struggling to survive the pandemic.

$414,495 from the group’s Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund is going to 118 businesses in grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.

“These funds will provide critical short-term assistance to our small businesses so they can maintain or reopen business operations,” says NIC President & CEO Chad Schreck.

About 150 businesses asked for more than $680,000 in assistance. The Corridor says it started out with $518,000 to distribute and applicants who did not get a grant this time will receive priority in the future. New applications are not being accepted at this time.

“We want to thank Cerro Gordo County and the Cities of Mason City and Clear Lake for their investment in the small businesses that help provide the amenities and character that help make our communities such an attractive place to live,” says Schreck. “Our businesses are facing really uncertain times, but have responded with resilience and innovation to overcome it, and we are proud of their efforts and those of our community members and organizations to support them.”

In addition, 56 businesses in Cerro Gordo County have received a total of $1,110,989 from the Iowa Economic Development Authority as of Monday. That fund continues to make new awards weekly, and is working to fund many of the remaining backlog of applications as federal funds help to replenish it.

Businesses and individuals interested in supporting the Corridor’s Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund can make a tax-deductible donation through United Way of North Central Iowa at https://www.unitedwaynci.org/north-iowa-corridor-small-business-covid-19-relief-fund.