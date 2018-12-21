Cerro Gordo Sheriff: Pop-up on computer screen leads to person losing thousands of dollars

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Authorities are reminding residents to never give out any of your personal information to unknown sources after a person lost several thousand dollars.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said a resident reported they were using their personal computer in their home when a pop-up screen appeared that they thought was from the Microsoft Corporation.

The pop-up stated they needed to update their computer and provided a number to call.

The resident was told to go to a Clear Lake business to purchase a gift card that was necessary to fix the situation. The resident then gave the gift card number to a man who they had called as prompted by the pop-up screen.

“Additionally, the resident was led to believe they would be reimbursed for the original gift card expense by buying additional gift cards,” the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said. “The resident purchased several more gift cards and provided the gift card numbers to the scammer. As a result of this incident the resident was scammed for several thousand dollars from their personal bank account.”