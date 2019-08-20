Cerro Gordo Dept. of Public Health issues warning on tattoos from unlicensed facilities

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health has issued a warning after “recent reports and complaints regarding unlicensed tattoo facilities and artists in the area.”

“Licensed businesses and artists should have their permits clearly displayed. If they are not easily visible, ask to see them.

“Anyone who has received a tattoo or body piercing from an unlicensed artist should be tested for HIV, Hepatitis B and C. Unlicensed artists are people who do tattoos in an unlicensed facility such as a home, garage, etc.”

Public health issued the warning on Tuesday.

“If instruments contaminated with blood are not sterilized or are used inappropriately between clients, there is a risk of transmitting blood borne pathogens such as HIV, Hepatitis B and C.If you are considering getting a tattoo, contact the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health to ensure you go to a licensed facility. They can provide you with information about Iowa facilities, as well as facilities in other states.”