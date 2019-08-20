Clear

Cerro Gordo Dept. of Public Health issues warning on tattoos from unlicensed facilities

Warning issued after “recent reports and complaints regarding unlicensed tattoo facilities and artists in the area.”

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 11:35 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health has issued a warning after “recent reports and complaints regarding unlicensed tattoo facilities and artists in the area.”

“Licensed businesses and artists should have their permits clearly displayed. If they are not easily visible, ask to see them.

“Anyone who has received a tattoo or body piercing from an unlicensed artist should be tested for HIV, Hepatitis B and C. Unlicensed artists are people who do tattoos in an unlicensed facility such as a home, garage, etc.”

Public health issued the warning on Tuesday.

“If instruments contaminated with blood are not sterilized or are used inappropriately between clients, there is a risk of transmitting blood borne pathogens such as HIV, Hepatitis B and C.If you are considering getting a tattoo, contact the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health to ensure you go to a licensed facility. They can provide you with information about Iowa facilities, as well as facilities in other states.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking storm chances through the day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Joice Library gets State funding

Image

New Location for Rochester Warming Center

Image

Last Safe City Nights

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Storms start the day

Image

Sara's Daybreak Storm Update - Tuesday

Image

CTK: St. Charles

Image

CTK: Chatfield

Image

CTK: Dover-Eyota

Image

Snow and Ice removal

Image

Warming center has a new location

Community Events