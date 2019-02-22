Clear
Cerro Gordo Free Health Care Clinic is closing its doors

Clinic opened in November of 2009.

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 6:54 AM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 6:54 AM

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - The Cerro Gordo Free Health Care Clinic is closing its doors.
The organization made the announcement Friday morning.

It’s a bittersweet announcement for the Cerro Gordo Free Health Care Clinic.
“The clinic has served its mission: To provide uninsured and underinsured county residents access to free, quality, basic health care services that are culturally sensitive and non-judgmental,” the clinic said in a press release. “Under the guidance of a Clinic Manager, Medical Director, and volunteer health care professionals the clinic provided basic medical care while also providing necessary resources for the patients in need. Any remaining patients are getting help through the newly opened Community Health Center in Mason City.”
For nearly a decade, the clinic has operated with the leadership of its Board of Directors and President Amy Fleming.
Fleming is grateful for all who helped make the clinic a reality, starting with when it first opened in November of 2009.

“From the volunteer doctors and nurses, to the everyday citizens who gave of their time to help, you’ve all been a blessing to the clinic and the community,” says Fleming.

