Cerro Gordo Democrats host debate watch party

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Last night's debate from Atlanta was closely watched by caucus goers in North Iowa. Cerro Gordo County Democrats held a debate watching party at the Surf District restaurant in Clear Lake.
Candidates were well represented by their supporters at the watch party. There was a group for Biden, Harris, Klobuchar, Buttigieg, and Warren.
Most of the people who attended the debate party seemed to have already picked a candidate as their favorite, although some were keeping an open mind about the other contenders. The people KIMT News 3 spoke with were concerned with a wide variety of issues, from health care, to climate change, and to helping out the less fortunate.
