Clear
BREAKING NEWS State Patrol: Two killed in semi/car collision in Dodge County Full Story

Cerro Gordo Democrats host debate watch party

Democrats from across the county gathered at the Surf District restaurant to see the candidates spar over the issues.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Last night's debate from Atlanta was closely watched by caucus goers in North Iowa.  Cerro Gordo County Democrats held a debate watching party at the Surf District restaurant in Clear Lake.  

Candidates were well represented by their supporters at the watch party.  There was a group for Biden, Harris, Klobuchar, Buttigieg, and Warren.  

Most of the people who attended the debate party seemed to have already picked a candidate as their favorite, although some were keeping an open mind about the other contenders.  The people KIMT News 3 spoke with were concerned with a wide variety of issues, from health care, to climate change, and to helping out the less fortunate.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Rain, wet flakes for Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC downs St. Mary's

Image

Fleming makes Youth Olympics roster

Image

SAW: Sarah Dravis

Image

Two people killed in crash on Hwy 14

Image

Dems gather to watch debate

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour - Hawthorne Elementary

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 11/20

Image

Harvest delays due to weather

Image

New Urgent Care Express in Albert Lea

Image

Zumbrota Business Changes Names

Community Events