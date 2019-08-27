Clear

Cerro Gordo County woman sentenced for jail contraband

Pleaded guilty to mailing drugs to an inmate.

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 1:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Smuggling drugs into the Cerro Gordo County Jail results in probation for a Mason City woman.

Erin Elizabeth Hanson, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of contraband in a jail after authorities say she mailed a painkilling drug to an inmate in May 2018.

Hanson has been sentenced to five years of probation and must complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.

