Cerro Gordo County woman sentenced for jail contraband

MASON CITY, Iowa – Smuggling drugs into the Cerro Gordo County Jail results in probation for a Mason City woman.

Erin Elizabeth Hanson, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of contraband in a jail after authorities say she mailed a painkilling drug to an inmate in May 2018.

Hanson has been sentenced to five years of probation and must complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.