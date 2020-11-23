Cerro Gordo County woman charged for being in possession of a stolen vehicle

PLYMOUTH, Iowa - A woman is facing a felony second-degree theft charge for allegedly being in possession of a car belonging to Five Star Coop.

Mariah Jugena, 27, of Plymouth, was arrested this weekend after authorities were called to the residence for a dispute.

Once there, authorities located a vehicle that was stolen and found a registration sticker that didn't belong to the vehicle.

"Mariah stated that she got the vehicle from a family member but would not say who," court documents state.

She is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.