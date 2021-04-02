Cerro Gordo County woman arrested for theft of over $10,000 worth of tools

PLYMOUTH, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of tools.

Mariah Leigh Jurgena, 27 of Plymouth, has been charged with 1st degree theft.

Law enforcement says a construction trailer and tools were stolen in Clear Lake on February 2 and seven of the stolen tools were found during a search of Jurgena’s home on March 22. Court documents say the rest of the tools that have not been found are worth over $30,000.

Jurgena was arrested Friday and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.