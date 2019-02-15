Cerro Gordo County warrant cleanup nets another meth arrest

MASON CITY, Iowa - Another arrest has been made in a week-long warrant cleanup in Cerro Gordo County.

Almyra Sharp, 43, of Mason City, is accused of delivering methamphetamine. Authorities say in July of 2018 at 1st St. SW in Mason City she delivered meth to a cooperating individual.

Sharp is accused of delivering meth to a CI under the direct control of the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

Five people were arrested on the same charges throughout the week. Sharp is being held on $20,000 bond.

