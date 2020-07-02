Cerro Gordo County supervisors pass resolution mandating masks in county buildings

MASON CITY, Iowa - In a special session on Thursday afternoon, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors voted to mandate the wearing of masks in county facilities.

"We're not trying to put regulations in place that prohibit them from doing business here, but it really is a safety issue and that's how we look at it," said Tom Meyer, director of administrative services for Cerro Gordo County.

The new rule goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Monday.

"The public has to have it on as soon as they walk in the door and until they leave. All employees then will have to wear them outside their designated work areas," Meyer said.

There is no set date for the mask rule to end. According to Meyer, county officials are constantly reviewing the latest pandemic data.

"Right now it's spiking still. So I guess when it starts to level off or the rates are decreasing day to day from 10 a day to 12 a day, down to maybe one or two, we'll have that discussion. Of course, ultimately it's the supervisors' decision."

While planting flags in Central Park for the Fourth of July, Missy Nicholson says she supports the supervisors' decision.

"I think it's a good thing. I think people should have to wear them when they're going in there," said Nicholson.

Missy and her family have been taking precautions and limiting their time in crowded places.

"Now that the numbers have been rising even more, we're trying to be even more careful," she said.

When it comes to bathrooms at county campgrounds, the county conservation board will decide what measures will be taken to keep people safe and if masks will need to be worn.