Cerro Gordo County signup for COVID vaccine starts 10 am Monday

MASON CITY, Iowa – CG Public health says people in the 2nd tier for COVID-19 vaccinations can start making appointments at 10 am on Monday.

This includes anyone 65 years old or older, healthcare providers, and those in need of their 2nd vaccine does. CG Public Health says it has 200 does of the MODERNA coronavirus vaccine and appointments will be made on a first come, first served basis.

If you do not fit in the three groups, CG Public Health says you should not try and sign up and this time. To make an appointment, go online to https://cghealth.com/sign-up/ or call 641-421-9321. The vaccine will be administered at the clinic on S. Federal Avenue in Mason City on February 5.

CG Public Health says face masks will be required and social distancing enforced during vaccine appointment. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, should not go to the clinic.