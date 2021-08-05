Cerro Gordo County residents encouraged to mask up indoors

MASON CITY, Iowa – Public health officials in Cerro Gordo County say people need to follow new CDC guidelines and wear face masks while indoors in public places.

CG Public Health says the county is currently experiencing substantial community spread of COVID-19, the second-highest level of coronavirus activity, and the risk of infection may be higher.

“This guidance comes from data showing that the Delta variant is highly transmissible compared to past strains AND that vaccinated people experiencing a breakthrough case can spread the virus,” says CG Public Health. “This was not a significant concern with other variants.”

Iowa law prohibits school districts from mandating mask-wearing or enforcing quarantine but CG Public Health says parents can encourage their children and their school board to support those who choose to mask up.

The CDC online map of COVID-19 activity by county is available by clicking here. CG Public Health says to get an appointment for the coronavirus vaccine, click here.