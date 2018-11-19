Clear

Cerro Gordo County receives Thanksgiving baskets from local church

Dozens of volunteers make Thanksgiving possible for families in need.

Posted: Nov. 18, 2018 11:51 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

MASON CITY, Iowa – Thanksgiving is a time of year where many families and friends gather around the dinner table to give thanks, but some may not be able to afford big Thanksgiving meals.

That’s where Holy Family Catholic in Mason City is stepping in to help – providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need in Cerro Gordo County.

Saturday, dozens of volunteers, including the Newman Catholic boys’ basketball team, gathered in the church’s basement to assemble the baskets for Sunday’s delivery.

“We’ve continued this tradition and it’s grown to now we’re doing 325 baskets and taking most of the week and weekend assembling them,” said Audrey Wolf.

But it takes a lot of help and support to make the effort successful.

“We have donations from HyVee and they give us a really great cost on our food and they are great with delivering and picking up from Newman,” said Laura Doerfler. “The Newman students collect this food all week and the CCD students made special blessing bags – the teachers at Newman are huge behind it.”

All 325 baskets were delivered on Sunday, a number that continues to grow each year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 4°
Rochester
Few Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Tracking a cloudy and breezy Monday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Adjusting back to winter driving

Image

Community Thanksgiving baskets

Image

Early Thanksgiving meal

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Boy scouts gather food donations

Image

River City Rifle & Pistol Club gun show

Image

Mason City Mohawks Prep for 2018-19 Season

Image

Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Image

Austin vs. John Marshall Girl's Hockey Highlights from Saturday

Image

Ice safety as weather gets colder

Community Events