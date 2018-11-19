Cerro Gordo County receives Thanksgiving baskets from local church

MASON CITY, Iowa – Thanksgiving is a time of year where many families and friends gather around the dinner table to give thanks, but some may not be able to afford big Thanksgiving meals.

That’s where Holy Family Catholic in Mason City is stepping in to help – providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need in Cerro Gordo County.

Saturday, dozens of volunteers, including the Newman Catholic boys’ basketball team, gathered in the church’s basement to assemble the baskets for Sunday’s delivery.

“We’ve continued this tradition and it’s grown to now we’re doing 325 baskets and taking most of the week and weekend assembling them,” said Audrey Wolf.

But it takes a lot of help and support to make the effort successful.

“We have donations from HyVee and they give us a really great cost on our food and they are great with delivering and picking up from Newman,” said Laura Doerfler. “The Newman students collect this food all week and the CCD students made special blessing bags – the teachers at Newman are huge behind it.”

All 325 baskets were delivered on Sunday, a number that continues to grow each year.