Cerro Gordo County ranked one of the best in U.S. for health care access

MASON CITY, Iowa – Cerro Gordo County has been ranked as one of the 25 Top Communities for health care access.

The latest analysis by U.S. News & World Report, in collaboration with the Aetna Foundation, put Cerro Gordo County at #11 in nation on three primary metrics: the percentage of people without health insurance, the availability of hospital beds to receive care, and access to primary care providers to deliver care.

"We are proud our county has been named top 25 in the nation for access to primary care providers," said Dr. Teresa Mock, senior vice president of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Group. "We want to encourage everyone to not delay care and schedule an appointment with their primary care provider. Our community has been through so much and is seeing a nice recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Let's make 2021 the year you get your health back on track.”

The analysis found less than half of Cerro Gordo County’s population is without insurance.

Marion County is ranked #23 in the country and Johnson County is #4.

“MercyOne congratulates the Iowa counties recognized by U.S. News & World Report as leaders in providing access to high-quality health care,” says MercyOne President and CEO Bob Ritz. “It is our privilege to serve these counties with MercyOne affiliates in which MercyOne is actively involved in helping to expand access to care. We are committed to setting the standard for a personalized and radically convenient care system of health services and to improving the lives of patients and communities across Iowa and beyond.”