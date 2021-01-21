Cerro Gordo County public health department reacts to new guidelines for next phase of vaccinations

MASON CITY, Iowa - On Thursday morning, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds laid out how the next phase of vaccinations will be rolled out in the Hawkeye state.

She says those 65 and older will be eligible for the vaccine after February 1st. That means nearly half a million Iowans would be in line for the shot. Police and teachers are also eligible under the first tear of the upcoming phase.

KIMT News 3 spoke with CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft about the new guidelines.

He says they are all set to start vaccinating a larger pool of people and the only thing standing in their way is getting enough doses.

Hanft is hopeful the state will start sending more doses to the county.

"I hope that after February first, that maybe we will start to see some Pfizer doses come in, into our allotment so we can start doing Pfizer doses and Moderna doses, which would then hopefully allow us to do more people," said Hanft.

He is also asking the public to remain patient in the meantime and continue wearing masks, to keep everyone safe.