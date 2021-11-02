Cerro Gordo County man to stand trial for bank account fraud

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Cerro Gordo County man is pleading not guilty to check and credit card fraud.

Ryan David Ihde, 41 of Plymouth, was arrested in October and charged with ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree theft, and unauthorized use of a credit card.

Authorities say Ihde and another person deposited four counterfeit checks into an account and then used a stolen bank card over 20 times to withdraw money and buy things. Court documents state these crimes took place between January 18 and January 22 and involved the theft of $7,401.50.

After entering a not guilty plea, Ihde is now set to stand trial beginning November 30.